‘We demand answers’ Loved ones of man killed by Buffalo Police officers speak out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends and family members of Edward Holmes, who was shot and killed by Buffalo Police Saturday, held a vigil, mourning the loss of their loved one and asking for answers from police.

“Justice, because that’s what we keep getting denied here is justice,” Myles Carter said.

Justice. That is the demand of the friends and family of the late Edward Holmes in Buffalo.

WKBW Edward Holmes' friends and family members printed pictures of him to share at the vigil.

“We need answers, we demand answers, and we’re going to get answers,” Holmes’ daughter, Lakia Holmes said. “My dad is not going to be one of those hashtags ‘here now, gone tomorrow, forgotten’.”

Saturday, Holmes was shot and killed by two Buffalo Police officers.

Police say Holmes was holding a shotgun while being confronted by officers. He then fired a round, and two BPD officers fired their weapons, hitting him multiple times, and killing him.

“It stops with my father, let him be the last one slain by the people who are supposed to serve and protect,” Lakia said.

WKBW Lakia Holmes lost her father, Edward Holmes, on Saturday and was mourning the loss with her family Sunday night.

Several of Holmes family members made signs for the event and said that he was shot 17 times by police.

However, a city spokesperson tells 7 News that he was only struck twice.

Lakia and one of her siblings shared that they’re confused about how this could happen, because their father was not a violent man.

“Y’all got body cams for a reason,” Holmes’ son Edward Holmes Jr. said. “You have to show me that my dad physically pointed that gun at y’all and shot at y’all.”

WKBW Edward Holmes Jr. is the oldest son of his father Edward Holmes Sr.

“He wasn’t an aggressive person, he was a very happy person,” Lakia said.

Dozens of Holmes' friends and family members gathered outside his house, where he was killed, to pay their respects, and push for an explanation from the Buffalo Police Department.

“You don’t know what you’ve done to us, and you don’t know what you’ve done to our family,” said Holmes’ sister, Marchelle Thomas.

“We want clarity, and we want the truth,” Lakia said.

Police say body camera footage will be released in the next day or two.

The incident is under investigation by the New York State Attorney General's Office. Anyone with information or video is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.