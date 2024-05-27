'Not going to allow those to bring us backward': Neighbors respond to recent incidents on Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been a rocky few weeks on Hertel Avenue.

Earlier this month, a man was shot and killed outside Del Denby Tavern.

Last weekend, authorities discovered what they called an "illegal speakeasy" operating on Hertel. Police ordered "Occasions" to shut down and fined the owner for not having a license.

7 News spent part of the day Monday talking with business owners and residents who say despite the recent negative incidents they are keeping a positive outlook as we head into summer.

Matt Scherer lives in the neighborhood and said he loves biking with his son.

"We like that things are obviously close to where we live," said Scherer. "Things that we can walk and bike to. There are playgrounds that are close for the kids, grocery stores, pharmacy."

He said overall he feels safe in this area but doesn't like hearing about recent crimes.

"We do hear things about people breaking into cars, increased foot traffic with the weather getting nicer and more of those type of reports," said Scherer.

Salvatore Dentico lives and works in the neighborhood. He's also the Vice President of the Hertel Business Association.

"Our focus here is to obviously keep Hertel Avenue thriving and these isolated incidents we're not going to allow those to bring us backward," Dentico said.

Dentico said they have a diverse mix of businesses and plans to open more.

"We have a theater. We have the Italian Cultural Center at one end. We have new development at the other end at Main Street and Hertel," said Dentico.

New businesses are also joining the community including Loud House, October House Vintage and a new golf simulator set to open in the coming months.

Dentico said they are looking forward to summer events beginning Friday with the Hertel Music Series. It kicks off this Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Bands will play all along Hertel and shops and restaurants will be open. It's scheduled for the last Friday of every month through September.

"We're moving forward," said Dentico and added, "Buffalo police have done a wonderful job patrolling Hertel Avenue."