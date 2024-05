BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo issued a ticket to a North Buffalo business for running an illegal bar.

We don't know the name of the business, but we know it's at 1783 Hertel Ave.

Just after 2:30 Saturday morning, Buffalo police saw a large crowd that had gathered outside the establishment.

The owner, 44, is being fined for operating an illegal speakeasy, possessing alcohol in public places ad employing an unregistered bouncer.