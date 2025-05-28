New data reveals a decrease in gun violence in Buffalo and across NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preliminary data from the governor's office indicates a significant decline in gun violence across New York State and in Buffalo.

According to the governor's office, the number of shootings statewide has decreased by 9% compared to 2024, while shooting victims have dropped by 15%.

In Buffalo, there has been a similar decline. Between January and April 2025, shooting incidents with injuries fell by 6%, with the number of victims decreasing by 16% compared to the same period last year.

Community leaders are optimistic about these trends, attributing the drop in violence to several key factors.

Pastor James Giles, CEO of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries and coordinator for Buffalo Peacemakers, expressed his relief and optimism regarding the new figures.

"It’s always a positive thing to hear when the trend is going down," Giles stated.

He noted that both law enforcement efforts and community interventions are contributing to the decrease.

Giles highlighted the impact of substantial law enforcement arrests aimed at reducing crime on the streets.

"We have several community-based groups that are doing intervention, interceding in oppositional warfare with young gangs," he explained.

He emphasized the effectiveness of the HEAT program offered by his organization, which focuses on at-risk youth. This initiative is reportedly one of the most impactful programs in reducing violent acts and firearm-related incidents.

Masten District Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart echoed these sentiments, commending the efforts of community organizations and also pointing to Governor Kathy Hochul's recent budget, which includes a $347 million investment in gun violence prevention.

"Everybody's at the table on this one," Everhart said, expressing her enthusiasm for collaborative efforts to improve community safety.

Everhart also highlighted her commitment to establishing the Office of Gun Violence and Prevention in the city.

"We’re already revving up that office and have begun the hiring process," she stated.

With state funding on the way, she expressed excitement for the potential impact these resources will bring to Buffalo’s initiatives aimed at curbing gun violence.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.