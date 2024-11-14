New D.A. Eats from owners of D.A. Taste will bring ramen and mac and cheese bowls to Seneca Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the latest project from the masterminds behind one of Buffalo's favorite taco shops.

Dominick and Azrael Buster, the owners of D.A. Taste, are expanding into new territory with a new location focused on ramen and mac and cheese.

The new D.A. Eats, located at 2178 Seneca Street, will hold a soft opening on Friday, November 15 starting at 4 p.m.

D.A. Eats The new D.A. Eats restaurant will offer ramen and mac and cheese bowls.

"D.A. Eats is a combination still of the Dominick and Azrael combo," Azrael Buster told me on Wednesday. "It's going to be a ramen house, a smoked mac and cheese house, and you just get your all-around form of eats."

The concept for D.A. Eats was born in the early days of D.A. Taste when the Busters got creative with the menu at their taco shop.

WKBW Azrael and Dominick Buster stand inside the new D.A. Eats at 2178 Seneca Street. The new restaurant will hold a soft opening starting on Friday, November 15th, and feature ramen and mac and cheese bowls.

"We were like 'OK well tacos isn't fast enough, we have a three-hour wait, and we have quite a bit of consommé, and it's cold out, so let's make noodles,'" said Azrael. "It kind of just went from us making beef birria ramen, to chicken birria ramen, a brisket, a street corn, lobster and seafood boil."

At a recent pop-up event, the Busters sold 175 cups of ramen in four hours. The new D.A. Eats will not only help keep up with customer demand for the one specialty item, but it will also offer several new options.

"It's going to have a way more dine-in experience, a lot of grab-and-go stuff, so more like appetizers, our egg rolls, mac and cheese bowls," said Buster who added D.A. Eats will also feature hand-squeezed lemonade.

The plan is for D.A. Eats to work through a soft opening for a couple of days a week, before holding a grand opening sometime in the middle of December.