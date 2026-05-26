BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jason McNair was given a 5% chance of survival when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in November 2021.

The BUILD Academy 92 teacher stayed in a coma for 50 days and spent two and a half years in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

Extended bed rest left him partially paralyzed, with limited use of his left hand and right leg. He later developed a severe hip infection that required the removal of his hip joint.

Despite the setbacks, McNair never gave up. Today, he's back in the classroom, where his journey of perseverance has become a lesson he brings to students every day.

"I don't want to hear the words 'I can't' in my classroom," said McNair. "If I said I can't a few years ago, I wouldn't be here in front of you."

His students say that the message made an impact.

WATCH: 'Never say I can't': Buffalo teacher's journey inspires BUILD Academy students

'Never say I can't': Buffalo teacher's journey inspires BUILD Academy students

"He got me over saying I can't a lot. Then I started saying I can, I can do it, I can do this, I know how to do it," said seventh grader Jamire Watson.

Student Kyree Barksdale said McNair has helped shape him into a better person.

"Mr. McNair has inspired me to be a better person, because before seventh grade, I had rocky years," said Barksdale. "I would describe him as somebody who has a great personality; he's all around great."

McNair said he sees his second chance at life as an opportunity to guide his students and show them what's possible.

"I'm here to hopefully, basically, be a second chance for my students here too," said McNair. "Kind of help guide them, show them that there's nothing impossible."

McNair recently reached another major milestone: gaining back his independence. He now has a handicap accessible van with hand controls, allowing him to drive himself to work for the first time in years.

"The independence and freedom, something so simple that a lot of people take for granted," said McNair. "Knowing how far I came, I love waking up every morning. It puts a smile on my face."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.