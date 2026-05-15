BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Smithsonian Institution's Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History is joining the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor in launching Community Curation 2026.

They're rolling out a series of free events to celebrate and preserve Black history in Buffalo and beyond.

The Center is part of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

WATCH: National effort to preserve African American history in Buffalo

National effort to preserve African American history in Buffalo

One of the events being held is a home media digitization initiative that lets you drop off your home movies, videos and audio tapes for digitization. The goal is to bridge the generational digital divide while promoting preservation and sharing of community history and culture.

The digitization initiative will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 16, May 23, June 6 and June 13 at the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor at 136 Broadway in Buffalo.

Community Curation 2026 will also host other events through June. If you're interested in participating, you can find more information here.