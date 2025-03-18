National civil rights group weighs in on alleged Erie County Sheriff's Office cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A national civil rights organization has weighed in on the alleged hit-and-run incident involving Daniel "DJ" Granville, the Chief of Narcotics for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Bonds, Executive Director of theNational Police Accountability Project—which consists of over 500 civil rights attorneys focused on police misconduct—expressed her views on the alarming nature of the alleged cover-up.

"I would say this is different than how we see a lot of sheriff's departments or police departments deal with an officer involved in reckless driving," she said.

Granville is accused of negligence and recklessness in a lawsuit that claims he hit seven parked cars on Buffalo’s West Side while operating a county-owned truck last April.

The lawsuit alleges that Granville was impaired at the time of the incident. Despite the severity of the allegations and the related costs to taxpayers, Granville remains on duty with no known disciplinary actions taken against him.

"Typically, you would see the officer, you know, getting in trouble in some way, whether that's they're placed on suspension, they're placed on leave, they might even be fired," Bonds said. "You also are more likely to see, you know, a lot more transparency about the situation."

When I asked Sheriff John Garcia about the incident last week, he claimed that this was "just an accident."

Bonds said it is disappointing, as public trust relies on police leadership being accountable and holding their employees to that same standard.

"Some of the damage is done, right?" she said. "And the fact that this was withheld from the public for so long, you can't really undo that. But there is a way to take accountability moving forward."

Background on the lawsuit reveals that the crash, occurring at the intersection of Jersey Street and Prospect Avenue, resulted in nearly $60,000 in costs to Erie County taxpayers to settle various claims relating to the incident. Meanwhile, law enforcement has not publicly disclosed details or initiated an independent investigation.

Adding to the concerns, it has been reported that the police report regarding the accident was signed off by a Buffalo Police Lieutenant who is Granville's sister-in-law, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Last week, Chris Scanlon, Buffalo's Acting Mayor, acknowledged the complexities surrounding the investigation but maintained that he could not comment further due to the ongoing internal affairs investigation.

During a Council meeting Tuesday, Niagara District Council Member David Rivera introduced his letter to Buffalo Police Commissioner Al Wright asking him to attend next month's Police Oversight Committee Meeting to discuss what happened that night.

"I have questions and that’s why I filed the letter because of the questions the unknown," Rivera said. "But it’s important this Common Council go on record just as the legislature that we’re not going to sweep it under the rug, This is not accusatory nor exculpatory. This is trying to find out information on what occurred, the conduct of the officers and whether or not this matter can be referred to the State Attorney General’s Office."

Photos obtained by 7 News show damage to the Dodge Ram pick-up truck involved in the crash.

Pictures show the front passenger side damaged with the fender heavily damaged, the airbag deployed and the headlight assembly missing.

