'My pilot light for being here': P.U.N.T Pediatrics a lifeline for families facing a pediatric diagnosis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative is a nonprofit based here in Western New York providing support to local families facing a pediatric diagnosis through its six programs:



Helping Hands

Adopt A Family

Game Day

Locker Programs

Ultimate Compassion

Field of Dreams

"We work really hard to make sure that our programs fill the most critical needs for families and working with our hospital partners who are on the front lines with our families everyday," said Gwen Mysiak, the executive director for P.U.N.T.

Jonathan McGrath sat down with me to share his personal journey of losing his two year-old son, Cooper. In that time he and his wife turned to the nonprofit for support.

"I probably would've had to go back to work because we still needed bills to be paid," he said. "Those things didn't stop even when our world was turned upside down with Cooper."

McGrath is now the assistant director of P.U.N.T and he says that experiencing this loss has connected him to the mission of the organization first hand.

"I think it does help drive me everyday and that kind of ties back to Cooper and being my pilot light for being here."

McGrath and his family started the "Pins for P.U.N.T" bowling fundraiser to honor Cooper's legacy. They have since raised $15,000 for families going through pediatric cancer treatment.

The organization is further expanding its outreach as it prepares to open the Western New York Compassion Connection Center, the regions first child and family grief center. It is expected to be completed by January of 2025.

This weekend will be the P.U.N.T pickleball tournament at the Buffalo Riverworks. You can find more information on the organization's mission and upcoming events here.