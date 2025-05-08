More than 27,000 tickets sent out since start of school bus camera program in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been more than six months since the enforcement of the City of Buffalo's school bus stop arm camera program began.

As we approach the end of the school year, we're checking back in to see how it's going.

27,467 tickets have been mailed out, according to Bus Patrol, the company running the camera program.

"I've actually seen a great difference," said Latrice Martin, Director of Kidz Zone Childcare Center. "We still have some hiccups where some cars do try to beat the stop sign opening, but for the most part, it is a huge difference, very satisfied."

A closer look at the numbers

Bus patrol says drivers are changing their behavior, with violations going down 40%.



October-December: 16,818 tickets were mailed (about 5,606 monthly)

January-April: 12,031 tickets were mailed (about 3,008 monthly)

And if you're caught passing a bus, the fine is $250 for the first violation.



via GIPHY

"Unfortunately, it takes one ticket to give you that wake-up call," said Martin.

$250 fines for thousands of drivers sounds like a lot of money for the city, but I found out that there are thousands of these tickets being thrown out.

"From what we've seen so far, it's about 60% of tickets have been upheld. But others have been dismissed based on a different variety of factors, someone can make their case" said Ryan Monell, Senior Vice President of Bus Patrol.

But when I brought that number to Octavio Villegas, Buffalo Traffic Violations Executive Director, he pushed back on that.

Taylor Epps Octavio Villegas, Executive Director, Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency



"I wanna say those numbers for the city of Buffalo are a little bit more different," said Villegas. "I think we've been holding those more accountable."

He claims the number is actually 88%. He says of those ticketed, about 7% contest their fine.

Both Bus Patrol and the city tell me they review the footage and say it's important drivers have due process within this program.

Which area sees the most tickets?

On that, Bus Patrol and the city agree: Main Street. Especially at the East Amherst intersection, which is right where Latrice Martin's daycare is.

"Obviously folks want to keep kids safe, but distracted driving is the biggest culprit, I think, of why we see so many violations," said Monell.

Martin says it's busy all day with cars flying down the four-lane section of road.

Taylor Epps E. Amherst and Main Street intersection around 8 a.m.



"We've put signs out there and even police vehicles to try to help us in this program," said Villegas.

Martin says she hasn't noticed an increased police presence, but would appreciate that added help.

"In due time, hopefully everybody will just continue to do better," said Martin.