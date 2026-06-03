BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 100 girls from Buffalo Public Schools wrapped up the "Girls Who Game" initiative with a special visit to Canisius University for a day of interactive learning in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Amy Burdette, Coordinator of Student Technology Programs at Buffalo Public Schools, said the event was designed to honor the students' hard work.

"Many of our girls have never been on a college campus, so this is the first experience for them," Burdette said.

Burdette said the "Girls Who Game" program addresses a well-known disparity in STEM fields.

"There is a gender gap in STEM, I think everyone knows that, and this program is specifically designed to get girls interested in it," Burdette said.

On a typical day, the 4th through 8th-grade students enrolled in the "Girls Who Game" program use Minecraft Education to build problem-solving skills through project-based learning. On Wednesday, that experience expanded beyond the screen and into the college classroom.

Canisius University faculty led students through a variety of hands-on activities in neurobiology, light science and lab skills — including an up-close look at sheep brains.

Elizabeth Turner, director of Educational Partnerships at Canisius University, said access to content experts makes a meaningful difference for the students.

"I just think it's so important to have those kinds of content experts be able to share their knowledge with them, and it gets a little bit deeper than they can get maybe in the classroom," Turner said.

WATCH: More than 100 Buffalo girls cap 'Girls Who Game' program with hands-on STEM day at Canisius University

Buffalo girls celebrate 'Girls Who Game' with STEM day at Canisius

Each of the activities was designed to build skills in critical thinking and collaboration, while making STEM more approachable and engaging. Turner said the hands-on format helps break down barriers students may associate with science.

"Sometimes science can be a little standoffish, but to have the materials and the experience right in front of them in the classroom will just get them talking," Turner said.

For 8th-grader Hayden Rainey of School 79, the day left a lasting impression. Rainey said she hopes to one day pursue engineering.

"I think this is so fun. I get to go on a field trip with my friends, and we get to learn new things about STEM," Rainey said.

Rainey said the program's focus on young women in STEM is something she values deeply.

"I love how this program, 'Girls Who Game,' is part of STEM, and it's specifically for young women who aren't very much included in STEM, and I love how we're included in like the science, technology, engineering, and math," Rainey said.

Wednesday was also a day of celebration, as 3 BPS teams earned national recognition for their projects through the "Girls Who Game" program.

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