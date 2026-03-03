Mom’s testimony in Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case alleges priest abused her son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mother testified in federal bankruptcy court in Buffalo last week, alleging that a well-known Diocese of Buffalo priest was connected to her 18-year-old son's death by suicide in 2017 — the latest development in an ongoing case involving nearly 900 clergy abuse claims against the diocese.

WKBW Photo of Devin Waring shared by his mother back in 2024.

Tracy Waring testified on behalf of her son, Devin, who died by suicide in 2017. She claims his death occurred just hours after he went to confession with Father Joseph Gatto. Waring declined an interview request about her testimony but said the priest "needs to be removed."

Father Gatto is currently serving as senior vicar at St. Benedict's Parish in Eggertsville. The Diocese of Buffalo confirmed he has not been placed on leave at this time.

WKBW Outside St. Benedict's Church in Eggerstville.

The diocese says Bishop Michael Fisher has implemented its protocol for investigating allegations of clergy sexual abuse, and that the investigation will require cooperation from the family.

"It's unfortunate that something like this is plaguing the diocese and continues to plague the diocese," St. Benedict's parishioner Nandor Forgach said.

Forgach spoke with me about the new allegation and the reaction among parishioners.

"A lot of people worry that it's more of the same by the diocese of continuing to brush things under the rug, saying ‘we've done our due diligence'," Forgach said. "And I hope that they do their due diligence and are transparent with, not just the family, but also with the parishioners who are affected by this news."

Following the outcome of the investigation, Bishop Fisher will decide whether to refer the allegation to an independent review board. That board would ultimately recommend the future of the priest.

WKBW Father Joseph Gatto.

This is not the first time allegations have been made against Father Gatto, who was the former leader at Christ the King Seminary. He was previously placed on leave, but former Bishop Richard Malone reinstated him in 2019.

Waring had previously spoken to 7 News in 2024 during a mental health awareness event, describing her son before his death.

WATCH: Mom’s testimony in Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case alleges priest abused her son

Mom’s testimony in Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case alleges priest abused her son

"He was on top of the world...he was a senior at Canisius High School. He was going in the Marine Corps," Waring said.

"I would feel the same way that she does. I would want to have some form of closure and understand what exactly happened," Forgach said.

Two additional sessions for clergy abuse survivors have been added to the court schedule, set for March 25 and 26 in Buffalo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

