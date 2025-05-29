Missing child alert issued for a Buffalo teenager who may need medical attention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services has issued a Missing Child Alert for 18-year-old Amisi Byaombe.

Byaombe is developmentally disabled and may be in need of medical attention.

The state says he was last seen on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo, about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen riding a dark blue Razor scooter with green handle bar grips, wearing:



a black coat

dark blue pants

orange gloves

red, white and black sneakers

According to the state, a Missing Child Alert is issued "when a child younger than 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances, such as a cognitive impairment or medical condition, that place them at serious risk of harm or death."

If you have any information about where Byaombe may be, call Buffalo police at (716) 853-2222 or 911.