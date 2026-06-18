Mercy Hospital expands CT imaging center with $3.6M community-funded project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo has completed a $3.6 million expansion of its CT imaging center, adding a third scanner to help doctors diagnose critically ill patients faster.

The project was funded entirely through community donations. The Cabrini Foundation made the largest contribution, and the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board issued a $500,000 matching challenge. Community members raised the rest.

"Medical staff rallying behind this project, our associates rallying behind this project, our foundation board, our patients, like Rosemary and Jim, all in the community saying this is something that's going to be a complete game changer at Mercy," Messinger said. "We have donations from all different types of sources."

WKBW New CT machine at Mercy Hospital.

The hospital performs about 125 CT scans each day, with 90 of those patients coming through the emergency room. Before the expansion, the imaging center was running at capacity with two scanners.

Dane Franklin, director of imaging services, said the project addressed a critical need.

"This was a huge project, and it was sorely needed," Franklin said. "Adding the third scanner allows us to take much better care of our patients much more efficiently.”

WKBW Dane Franklin, director of imaging services, Mercy Hospital.

Derek Drake, president of Mercy Hospital, said the expansion will support patients across the region.

"As one of the busiest hospitals and ER's in the community, several patients, not just within Buffalo, but the surrounding areas, rely on us, and having advanced technology allows us to provide quicker care, more precise," Drake noted.

WKBW Derek Drake, president of Mercy Hospital.

Among those who experienced the scanner firsthand is Rosemary Olchawski of East Aurora, who suffered a stroke six years ago and credits Mercy Hospital with saving her life.

"I brag about Mercy all the time, because they saved my life, really," Rosemary Olchawski said.

WKBW Jim & Rosemary Olchawski of East Aurora.

When she took a bad fall while gardening on Mother's Day, she and her husband Jim returned to Mercy, where she was scanned in the new CT room.

Jim Olchawski said results came quickly.

"And almost instantly, within minutes, we had the results," Jim Olchawski said. "Then shortly thereafter, the doctor came into the room and explained the results, but the good news is there was no brain bleed, and it was all good."

"It's a really comforting feeling," Olchawski said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, really."

WATCH: Mercy Hospital expands CT imaging center with $3.6M community-funded project

Mercy Hospital expands CT imaging center with $3.6M community-funded project

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