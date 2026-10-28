Medicaid changes could threaten health care for thousands in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Tim Kennedy joined union health care leaders in Buffalo to warn that upcoming changes to Medicaid could threaten health care for thousands of people.

The new Medicaid guidelines, to begin in January, will require recipients to work at least 80 hours a month.

Denise Abbott of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, who works in an emergency room, said the change will be devastating.

"We are going to see people die because they cannot obtain health care," Abbott stated. "That is wrong on every level."

WKBW Denise Abbott of the Western New York Area Labor Federation.

Abbott warned the new requirements would overwhelm emergency rooms.

"We are going to see ER wait times of days, not hours," Abbott said. "We're going to see days in the ER, that people are going to have to sit and wait for basic care because they don't have the ability to go to a doctor."

Kennedy gathered with union health care members and other local leaders Tuesday in Buffalo at 1199 SEIU Offices, saying "Hands off Medicaid."

"The idea that congressional Republicans have put in place this new bureaucratic red tape was for one reason and one reason only, to kick more people off of their health insurance so that they could give a tax break to the wealthiest Americans," Kennedy said.

WKBW Congressman Tim Kennedy fighting against Medicaid changes.

He noted Congress has until the end of the year to cancel the Medicaid cuts, and he urged voters to head to the polls in hopes of electing more Democrats to the House.

"When we get the gavels in our hands, we're going to make protecting health care in America our top priority as majority Democrats," Kennedy said.

WKBW Congressman Nick Langworthy on House floor July, 2025.

But Republicans like Congressman Nick Langworthy supported the Medicaid change, insisting they are attempting "to root out" waste, fraud and abuse. Langworthy made this statement on the House floor on July 2, 2025.

"They want permanent government dependency. They'll oppose any form of accountability," Langworthy stated.

WKBW Deputy Executive for Erie County, Lisa Chimera.

In Erie County, one in four residents relies on Medicaid, nearly 250,000. Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera said there are guardrails for potential fraud and that the new requirements will be harmful.

"There is no evidence of fraud," Chimera replied. "These rules and regulations just create more bureaucracy. If you can just imagine an individual having to call through all this red tape just to get medical care."

92% of Medicaid enrollees already work or go to school.

For now, Medicaid recipients who need guidance on the new changes should visit the nystateofhealth webpage for assistance.

WATCH: Medicaid changes could threaten health care for thousands in WNY

Medicaid changes could threaten health care for thousands in WNY

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