'May 14th is not her legacy': Pearl Young Foundation hosts annual food giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The legacy of Pearl Young, one of the ten people killed in the 2022 Top’s mass shooting, is living on through an annual food giveaway.

Pearl, who died at 77-years-old, was known for her unwavering dedication to serving her church and community.

“For 25 years, she was in the food pantry, every single Saturday,” Pamela Pritchett, Pearl’s daughter, said.

Now — the Pearl Young Foundation is hoping to continue that legacy.

On Saturday, the foundation hosted its second annual giveaway — providing food and health screenings for neighbors in the community.

“Earlier this week, I was grieving,” Pamela Pritchett, Pearl’s daughter, said. “But when you come and you do something like this, and you know it’s honoring my mom … I am so grateful.”

Glenwood Young, Pearl’s brother-in-law, said the giveaway was on Leroy Ave. in Buffalo for a reason.

“They [the community] would come to this location, to the food pantry… ” Glenwood said. “There was a house here that we worked out of.”

Family members said hosting the giveaway at this special location brought back memories of Pearl.

“I’m seeing my mom right now,” Pritchett said. “I’m literally seeing her at a table going around and making sure they had what they needed.”

Pritchett said she hopes her mom is remembered not by her tragic death, but by her desire to serve her neighbors.

“May 14th is not her legacy,” Pritchett said. “This is her legacy — what we’re doing on April 27th. This is what my mom’s legacy is.”