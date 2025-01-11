Many Allentown businesses striving to thrive after area reopens following Mulligan's Brick Bar fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Allentown neighborhood works to heal from the recent loss of the staple, Mulligan's Brick Bar, the voices of three local businesses shared how they are striving to thrive.

Allen Street is back to its usual hustle and bustle, but not without setbacks for some businesses.

The Allentown Association encourages residents and visitors to support establishments along the block from Elmwood to Wadsworth, impacted by this week's street closure.

Holley Farms Market sits next to where Mulligan's Brick Bar once stood.

Friday marked its first day back in business after the street reopened.

"Produce, groceries, milk, dairy; all that stuff took some damage when the power went out. I guess it was estimated to be an hour to four hours," Holley Farms Market Clerk Christopher Robbins said.

Robbins added that Brick Bar's tragic loss would likely impact the store's customer base, as many patrons would stop in after visiting the now-destroyed bar.

"Losing Brick Bar is going to be a big impact. I don't think the customer base will ever recover. We may get new customers but the amount that we'll lose because of that will be substantial," Robbins said.

Directly across the street is Public Flower, Buffalo's first Black-owned and female-owned cannabis shop.

The store opened in February last year.

"We had difficulty almost accessing the building, but we were able to get access. We just didn't think it would be appropriate to try to open up with everything going on until we got an idea of if the building was going to be demolished or stabilized so we can kind of figure out exactly how to plan moving forward," Public Flower Co-Owner Sheldon Anderson said.

Just a block over is El Coquito, a Caribbean cuisine restaurant owned by Yamilex Sanchez. The restaurant has been a staple in the area since its opening in 2023.

"Business has slowed down. People are calling me to make sure that the street is open before they even bother coming down. Parking here is already a headache," El Coquito Owner Yamilex Sanchez said.

Other longstanding businesses, like Billy Club, Allen Street Hardware and Nietzsche's, have shared that they've weathered the challenges and are doing well. Still, hearts across the community remain with Brick Bar.

"We're going to definitely support the fundraiser. If not with donations, probably with in-kind donations as well," Anderson added.

For anyone who would like to help Brick Bar employees, Nietzsche's is hosting a special two-day event called "Concert for a Cause", Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

More than 50 musicians will take the stage.

Attendees will have the chance to win gift certificates from local businesses.

All proceeds will go directly to Brick Bar employees.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

For those who cannot attend, a GoFundMe has also been created to support the employees.

