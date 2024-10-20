'Make sure they feel safe': Local groups rally against anti-immigration rhetoric

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just weeks away from the presidential election, immigration remains a hot-button issue. A group of neighbors came together to call for action against disinformation surrounding the topic.

"Immigrants have been often scapegoated by all the parties," said Hagar Hafez from the New York Immigration Coalition.

Tony Jones Community members holding signs at the rally



She and several other community representatives stood together in Niagara Square calling for unity and discouraging anti-immigration messaging coming from both sides of the aisle.

"This is a moment for us to not endorse any political people, but actually empower our own communities, make sure they feel safe...and make sure we have the allies necessary," said Hafez.

Leaders of today's demonstration tell 7 News their hope is to build communities that will stand together against hate.