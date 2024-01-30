'Love never fails': Neighbors build ramp for childhood friend battling cancer

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of childhood pals put their handiwork skills together to build a ramp for their friend who is returning home after spending over six months in the hospital.

One in a million people are diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare form of cancer, each year. Unfortunately for Mike Shapiro, eight years ago, he was the one in a million.

Shapiro has spent the past six months in the hospital, but is finally scheduled to come home — but he will be returning in a wheelchair.

After Shapiro posted on Facebook asking for recommendations on how to make his house wheelchair accessible, his group of lifelong friends decided to build a ramp so he could easily get into his front door.

Shapiro's girlfriend, Lynn Purchase, said she was overwhelmed with appreciation when she found out about the ramp.

"I cried for the first time I heard the news about what was going to happen," she said.

The group has been friends for over 50 years — growing up in Western New York and catching up a few times a year. 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera met up with them during the ramp-making process, which they said they had been "training for" since they were little.

"One of the favorite things we did in the neighborhood when we were kids ... we would get scrap out of the garbage and build forts," Neil Boron, a friend, said. "This desire for building and creating things started back in the neighborhood."

While the day was cold and dreary, it didn't stop the hard work.

"There's probably other things we could be doing, but nothing we'd rather be doing," Boron said. "There's a real warmth — our other family members are here, some of the other neighborhood people stopped by. In fact, there's another guy in our neighborhood fighting cancer — he stopped by for awhile."

Purchase told Ferrera this act of kindness hits the nail on the head when it comes to the 716 motto.

"I never really understood the saying that Buffalo is the 'city of good neighbors' until a couple days ago when I found out this was happening," she said. "It's brought a love for this city for me and for Mike as well — he's just super excited."

Shapiro will be coming home this week and will get to use his new ramp.

"Love never fails," Boron said. "We're here to show love. We want Mike to know that we love him, and we're looking forward to him coming home soon."

If you'd like to donate to help Shapiro in his battle against Chordoma, click here.