'Learn together and celebrate': BFNC hosts 'Think Good, Feel Good' luncheon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mothers, Grandmothers and Aunts, you're all being encouraged to take more time for yourself and to uplift others, as part of an ongoing effort from the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

It's part of their Mommy Matters Program, where for two months mothers of all ages take part in group discussions to help with trauma, healing, physical wellness, and life’s daily challenges.

Taylor Epps Women enjoyed discussions about strengthening their bonds



Today's focus is on the relationship between mothers and daughters.

"Because that's a very important relationship and sometimes it can be very challenging to navigate. So we wanted to bring mothers, daughters, aunts, godmothers, mother figures together, so we could all learn together and celebrate," said Chandra Redfern, CEO of the BFNC.

Women got a chance to listen to panel discussions, keynote speaker Chantele Campbell from Best Self and show off a bit in a fashion show.

It's all about uplifting and putting mental health first.

"Communication is key, we believe, to a relationship, but also helping to navigate life issues," said Redfern.

BFNC Flyer shows Mommy Matters future events



There's another Mommy Matters event coming up on September 9 about adjusting to life changes.