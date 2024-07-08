'Kind of controlled chaos': Hear from the Buffalo State women's wrestling coaches who were abruptly let go

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBKW) — Stephen Hart and Kellen Devlin were about to make history as coaches for Buffalo State University's first women's wrestling program.

"When we sold our vision, we were selling our vision to the student-athletes for what we could perceive this program to be, but also have them trust in us as individuals, because there is no program history right now," Devlin said.

That vision is no longer a reality after the university abruptly parted ways with the volunteer head coach and assistant coach — leaving many of the wrestlers who committed in limbo.

"My main concern is the student-athletes that committed to you know, Kellen and I's mission, vision and values of the program," Hart said.

"So right now, it's just kind of controlled chaos to try to accommodate every single one of these 24 student-athletes. Try to get them possibly enrolled in other schools," Devlin explained.

Hart said the university informed him there would be a full assessment of the athletic program to see if cuts were necessary. The Buff State alum also said he was offered a one-year contract but declined it because he's already working full-time and wanted to join on a part-time, volunteer basis.

"A part of why I was willing to do this on a voluntary basis is because the institution over there has been a huge part of my life and a huge part of my personal success," Hart said.

But days after this — the two coaches were let go with very little explanation.

"I was just informed that they're not agreeing to continue our same structure that we have the last 10 months and that we're moving in a different direction. That's the only information I was given," Hart said.

"Admittedly, you kind of have some sense of guilt when you deliver this news to the girls as if we let them down because ultimately, it was cost that they committed to our vision that they shared with us," Devlin said.

7 News reached out to Buffalo State for more information and said there is no new comment and was directed to this job posting for a new head coach.

The university has previously stated it's committed to building a "thriving women's wrestling program"

"I just pray that no administration, other schools do what they did to us as a coaching staff, and our athletes as student-athletes, incoming students," Devlin said.