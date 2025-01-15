Kicking off Shea's Buffalo centennial celebration, honoring 100 years of history

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — January 15 marks an important occasion in Buffalo’s history — the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, considered the Queen City’s "historic crown jewel."

The iconic theater opened one year after the groundbreaking in January 1926.

WKBW Outside Shea's Buffalo on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

Shea’s, in the heart of downtown, was founded by Michael Shea, a South Buffalo man with a passion for theater.

Legacy

Shea’s President Brian Higgins said Shea was known for his kindness and charisma.

“He built his opus right here in Buffalo,” Higgins said. “Michael Shea had an eye for talent, and his vision lives on in the theater today, enriching our community.”

WKBW Founder of Shea's, Michael Shea's portrait.

Higgins appeared on the Shea’s stage Wednesday morning with other local, state, and community members to begin celebrations. He said it cost $1.9 million and was $900,000 over budget.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined the kick-off.

“When we're all long gone and they're celebrating the 200th anniversary of Shea's it will still be the ‘king of Main Street when it comes to Buffalo, New York,” Poloncarz said.

WKBW Kick-off for centennial.

Jonathan Dandes, Chairman of the Shea’s Board, proudly stated, “Before there was Buffalo City Hall, before the Peace Bridge, and before the Central Terminal, Shea’s Buffalo Theatre was standing.”

WKBW Shea's history.

Dandes said the historic venue has “stood the test of time.”

Economic Force

Higgins said Shea’s continues to be a major “economic driver” for the region. The theater recently saw a nearly $19 million economic impact from the three-week run of The Lion King.

WKBW Shea's President Brian Higgins announcing centennial.

“That’s $19 million beyond the sale of a ticket that was coming into downtown Buffalo, coming into the theatre district,” Higgins explained.

John Cimperman, founder of 42 North Brewing Company, was invited to the kick-off.

WKBW John Cimperman, founder of 42 North Brewing Company.

“If it weren’t for Shea’s, 42 North would not have moved downtown,” he said. “We’re here because of the theater and its ability to attract people to Main Street. The vibrancy of downtown Buffalo is connected to the vitality of this incredible theater.”

Shea’s Escape from Demolition

In the 1970s, the theater was threatened with demolition. However, Curt Mangel, the theater’s manager at the time, took a bold step to save it.

WKBW Outside Shea's on Main Street.

Higgins talked about how Mangel moved into the theater, ensuring that if anyone tried to tear it down, they would have to demolish him first. His dedication helped secure the theater’s future.

Celebrating 100 Years

As part of the centennial celebrations, Shea’s invites the public to explore its virtual vault on the theater’s website, where visitors can learn about its rich history and participate in the two-year commemoration. The centennial will feature special events, including the return of historic tours of the theater, and a new commemorative 100-year logo that will appear on merchandise and throughout the year’s celebrations.

WKBW Shea's 100 year logo.

During the centennial announcement, Dandes unveiled the new logo, saying, “We hope it appears on everyone’s lapel, purse, bag, and cup for the next 12 months.”

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre remains a vital part of the city’s cultural fabric, and its centennial celebration offers a chance to reflect on this beloved Buffalo institution's past, present, and future.