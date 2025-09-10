'Just the beginning of a new era': Shea's 710 Theatre unveils $5M renovation ahead of new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Theater District welcomed a transformed venue Wednesday as Shea's 710 Theatre celebrated the completion of a $5 million renovation project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The renovated theater, located at the gateway of Buffalo's Theatre District, will kick off its new season on Wednesday evening with "Dream Girls."

"This is a stunning new design of a building that has been here a long time," Shea's president and CEO Brian Higgins said.

The extensive renovations include a new facade with an upgraded marquee and digital signage. Inside, theater-goers will find a new two-story lounge with bar service and a cabaret stage, along with upgraded restrooms and concessions designed to enhance the theater experience.

"This is just the beginning of a new era of progress for Shea's, for the Theatre District, for the Main Street corridor, and for Downtown Buffalo," Higgins said.

Brian Everdyke, project architect with Carmina Wood Design, said the renovation honors the venue's history while creating something unique.

"Our design is rooted in honoring the legacy of Shea's Buffalo, while simultaneously creating a new design that is uniquely 710," Everdyke said.

Steve Carmina emphasized the practical benefits of the new amenities.

"You know having the bar here, having a full service bar, and having something that is attractive, doesn't look like a cafeteria, easy for people to access, for a cocktail for an event, obviously raises funds for Shea's to pay their bills," Carmina said.

Construction began in March and wrapped up just in time for the new theater season. The timing appears fortuitous, as Higgins expects strong attendance.

"This is on track to be the most successful show of the history of this facility, so there is already a buzz," Higgins said. "2026, every night virtually the stage will be occupied."

The renovation comes as plans for a $30 million expansion at Shea's Buffalo continue moving forward. The expansion project recently received approval from both the planning board and preservation board.

"Just got approved by the planning board, it's been approved by the preservation board as well," Higgins said. "We are going to do a glass-enclosed atrium expansion. It will include 63 new restroom features, three high-speed large-capacity elevators, will increase the lobby space by 120 percent."

Construction on the Shea's Buffalo expansion is expected to begin next March, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.