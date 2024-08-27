'Just One Before I Die': Buffalo natives team up for documentary to tell the story of Bills Mafia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to being a fan of the Buffalo Bills, no one knows the passion and the heartache of cheering on our hometown team better than Bills fans themselves.

Now there is a major feature-length documentary in the works that will tell the story of Bills Mafia through the eyes of some of the team's most devoted fans.

The title of the documentary is "Just One Before I Die," it's being directed by award-winning filmmakers Kevin Polowy and Addison Henderson who are both die-hard Bills fans and Buffalo natives.

"You spend so much of your lifeblood watching the Bills and supporting the team and you just hope and pray and wish that we get to the Super Bowl and win it," said Henderson.

Winning it all is the dream every season and "Just One Before I Die" will document the highs and lows of being a Bills fan while highlighting what the directors believe is one of the most unique fan bases in the world.

"I think we're the most passionate, I think we're the most tortured considering the amount of heartbreak we've been in, I think we are the wildest as documented by the table jumping, the most charitable as documented by the countless feats we've seen in charitable efforts by Bills Mafia," said Polowy.

Production will start this fall with the filmmakers following real-life Bills fans including Pinto Ron, Del Reid and the chefs while also sharing touching stories from fans across the country.

"We'll be following our characters and they'll be leading us to the game, you know we have certain characters that we will be hitting up during that week and following them getting into their lives and doing some really cool things and really you know for us, is to be innovative in the documentary space," said Henderson.

Filming of "Just One Before I Die" will take place in Buffalo, Los Angeles and New York City. A release date for the film hasn't been set, but both directors know how they'd love it to end.

"You know we'd love to end with a Super Bowl win but obviously that is far from guaranteed," said Polowy.

"If the Bills won a Super Bowl, I think our film's done, I think we shoot it and we make it and it's gonna premiere at Cannes and win everything," said Henderson.