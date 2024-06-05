'It's the place to be': Food Truck Tuesdays kick off in Larkin Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's 84 degrees, a band is covering one of your favorite 80s jams, you have a beer, some fried dough and a couple of friends with you.

You can understand why hundreds showed up for an incredible night in June for the beginning of Food Truck Tuesday.

"We have three full months of summer fun and if this is any indication, oh my gosh," said Leslie Zemsky, VP of Larkin Development Group.

Marie Lima brought her friend Denise Knight for her first time, thinking this first Tuesday would be light.

Taylor Epps Tuesday's band jamming on stage at Larkin Square

"And I thought, well, it's a beautiful night and here they are everybody came out," said Knight.

Foodies came out to get a taste of the different food trucks from all over WNY and hear some live music. It's a simple equation for happiness.

"It's the place to be on a Tuesday night," said Lima. "The food is fabulous. There's so many people here and the music is spectacular."

What delicious treats were people enjoying? We're talking pulled pork from Fat Bobs, sausage from Street Eats, and some delicious treats from Luiga's Ice Cream on Wheels.

Taylor Epps A milkshake masterpiece from Luiga's Ice Cream on Wheels



And the food and the music is all so much better when you're enjoying it with loved ones and neighbors.

"It's just a great time, you know, it's a bunch of different new food trucks and a lot of friends I haven't seen in a while, everybody seems to congregate down here, it's beautiful," said AJ Giordano.

Taylor Epps AJ & Alessia Giordano enjoying Food Truck Tuesday



And it's safe to say Denise will be back for another Tuesday.

"We could use many more of these, to be here with these people experiencing a great night, this is what Buffalo's all about," said Knight.