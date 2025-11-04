'It's the only thing I know': Famous Doughnuts owner reflects on 85 years in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— For owner Richard Roehm, it’s more than a business. It’s his life.

“It all started with my dad,” Roehm said. “He ran the business for 44 years, I’ve been doing it for 41. It means everything. It’s the only thing I know.”

The Roehm family’s commitment to their craft and to their customers has made Famous Doughnuts a staple in Buffalo for generations. Beyond serving some of the city’s most beloved donuts, the shop has been a supporter of local organizations, including Buffalo United Front, Friends of Broderick Park and the Eastside Bike Club year after year.

“I love the place, you know,” Roehm said, looking around the busy shop. “And as you can see today, they love me too.”

That love runs deep.

Tyler McClaney, a loyal customer who’s been stopping by since his high school days, says Famous Doughnuts is part of Buffalo culture itself.

“This was my everyday morning stop. They’re part of Buffalo culture...number one all the time, hands dow," McClaney said.

Even as news of the closure spreads, there’s a glimmer of hope. Roehm says a potential deal is in the works for new owners to take over the shop — keeping the same location, same recipes, and the same Famous Doughnuts taste Buffalo has loved for decades.

“We really might not be closed, closed,” Roehm said. “I’ll be out of it, but I can guarantee you it’ll be the same donuts made here.”

Community leader George Johnson, who’s been involved with organizations like Buffalo United Front and Friends of Broderick Park, says the shop’s impact goes far beyond breakfast.

“It’s very important that we support those people that support us,” Johnson said. “They’ve been very good to this community. It’s kind of heartbreaking that they’re leaving, but everything happens for a reason.”

As for Roehm, he’s grateful.

"I love all you guys. Thanks for showing up," he said.

"You all these years. I appreciate it. It's very emotional for me because it's been so long, and it's been in the family so long."

Famous Doughnuts will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 5, but will open back up on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10:30am.

