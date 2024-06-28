'It's terrific': Thrill seekers go 'Over The Edge' of Buffalo's tallest building for a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the event that takes fundraising to new heights.

Over 40 thrill-seekers gathered at Seneca One on Friday for "Over The Edge" an opportunity to rappel down Buffalo's tallest building to raise money for The Arc Erie County.

WKBW Thrill-seekers participating in the "Over the Edge" event raised $2000 each for The Arc Erie County for the opportunity to rappel down the side of Buffalo's tallest building.

"It's terrific," said Doug DiGesare, CEO of The Arc Erie County.

The Arc Erie County is a non-profit that supports children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, "folks raise roughly $2000 for the opportunity to rappel down the building and it helps support the organization. It's a great opportunity for people to get involved with us."

WKBW Doug DiGesare is the CEO of The Arc Erie County, a non-profit organization that supports children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Participants in the Over The Edge fundraiser ranged in age from 14 to 80 on Friday. Among the daring, was Chase Fraser from the Buffalo Bandits.

WKBW Buffalo Bandits player Chase Fraser was among the daring who rappeled down Seneca One.

"It was cool, it was a good experience," said Fraser. "I got up there and got to see a beautiful view of the city."

14-year-old Grace Edwards also rappeled down the side of Seneca One.

WKBW 14-year-old Grace Edwards was one of the youngest participants of the "Over the Edge" fundraiser. "A lot of people said don't look down, but that was the first thing I did," said Edwards.

"A lot of people said not to look down, but that was the first thing that I did," said Edwards. ""It was a lot to take in, but I'm really happy I did it, and I'd probably do it again."

To get a full sense of the event 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo and photojournalist D.L. Webster went to the roof of Seneca One and caught up with Madi Jaszcz from Cheektowaga as she prepared to rappel 529 feet down to the ground.

WKBW Madi Jaszcz gets ready to begin her 529-foot journey down the side of Seneca One. "This is the scariest thing that I've ever done," said Jaszcz

"This is the scariest thing I've ever done," said Jaszcz while noting the importance of the cause. "An amazing cause. I'm so happy to be here, but I am terrified looking down right now."

Moments later Jaczcz yelled "bye" as she safely began her journey down the tower.

This was the second year of the "Over the Edge" event. The hope is the fundraiser continues for years to come.

"We are the only ones doing it in the Western New York area," said DiGesare. "It's a lot of fun. We are really proud to have this going on."