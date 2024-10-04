'Something that's been missing in this community': Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute construction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo broke ground about a year ago.

"I think it's going to be a great avenue for us to expose our kids to what used to be how we struggled to get to the point we are," said Francisco Vaquero, the chiropractic doctor located just across the street from the institute.

"It's really something that has been missing in this community."

The institute will include a Hispanic heritage history museum, art gallery, media production center, culinary kitchen and more.

"The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute is the first in Upstate New York," said Hispanic Heritage Council President Casimiro D. Rodrigues Sr. "It's a place that's going to be a destination point for folks all over the nation and the world."

The site is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026. You can find more information on the development of this project or how to get involved here.