‘It's so needed’: Potential solution for more mental health to help underserved

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With a lack of mental health providers in under-served communities across the state, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is promoting bi-partisan legislation in Washington that could help resolve the problem.

Gillibrand wants to give student loan forgiveness to mental health professionals and in return, they would commit to practice in under-served communities.

“This type of program is so necessary. It's so needed,” responded Aleese Flunder. “Absolutely needed.”

Aleese Flunder is a mental health counselor in Buffalo with Vines Talk Healing working with the Black and Brown community.

Flunder tells me Senator Gillibrand's support for bipartisan legislation to expand The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, would offer student loan forgiveness to encourage mental health professionals to work in underserved communities...

“This field is already an expensive field. This is something that you constantly have to pour finances into,” Flunder explained.



“Basically, within six years all your student loans would be repaid. If you give six years of service in an underserved area,” described Gillibrand.

Gillibrand says 55 out of 62 counties "do not have enough psychiatrists, psychologists or social workers" in underserved and rural communities.

“In New York State, nearly three million adults have mental health conditions, which is more than ten times the populations of Buffalo,” remarked Gillibrand.

Center for Health Workforce Studies says by the year 2030, New York is projecting a shortfall of as many as 2,600 psychiatrists, but if this bill is approved. It could have quick results.

“Obviously people would not go into private practice. They feel kind of forced to go into community work because they don't have the financial means to take care of student loans,” Flunder reflected.

“Did you have a lot of student loan debt?” Buckley asked. “Absolutely! I still do. I have over $100,000 in student loan debt — that I am definitely one of those people that it's like a dark cloud hanging over me. I graduated not too long ago, just a few years ago, so I’m new into this,” replied Flunder.

Flunder said she has several expenses to pay as a mental health counselor.

“You must pay for your license. Pay to take these exams. Paying into supervision is something that I still must do, so it's all a costly thing. You come out of school with this heavy debt and then you must try to navigate how am I going to tackle this debt,” Flunder said.

The proposed bill would repay up to $250,000 in student loans for mental health professionals if they agree to work in specific areas.



