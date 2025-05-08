'It's quite a surprise': Western New York reacts to the selection of the first American pope

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — Surprised, amazed, and elated is the best way to describe how local Catholics and clergy are feeling, learning the new pope is an American.

WKBW Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, named pope.

As soon as the white smoke emerged from the Vatican chimney in Rome early Thursday afternoon, I headed to Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna, where a noon Mass was just wrapping up.

WKBW OLV Pastor Monsignor David LiPuma concludes Mass at OLV.

OLV Pastor Monsignor David LiPuma informed the Western New York Catholics during Mass that a new pope was selected.

Monsignor Paul Burkard of OLV and others stood by anxiously watching on an iPhone to find out who was elected and reacted as the new pontiff emerged onto the Vatican balcony and to everyone's surprise, it was American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost.

Incredible reaction from Msgr. Paul Burkhard at OLV learning the historic election of an American pope. @WKBW https://t.co/hFIUxWkHND pic.twitter.com/6am4ESUyrd — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) May 8, 2025

"Oh my God,” Monsignor Burkard said as he did the Sign of the Cross, learning who the new pope is.

“It's hard to believe, and it's a great blessing for the church,” said Burkard. “It's quite a surprise. We've frequently said that we probably would not have an American pope in our lifetime, and now today we do – Pope Leo XIV.”

I also spoke with two worshipers who were thrilled to be at Mass when the pope was selected. One told me he was at Mass when Pope Francis was named back in 2013.

“So, you're two for two?” I asked.

“I am,” responded Rich Bartula.

WKBW Julie Mischel of Orchard Park & Rich Bartula, a Lackawanna resident.

“It's the right decision, you know that cardinals all pulled together, and it didn't take very long,” said Julie Mischel.

WKBW Thursday Mass at OLV.

Bartula and Mischel told me they felt a special presence at Thursday’s Mass.

“I think it's beautiful that we're in church and Monsignor mentioned the Holy Spirit – you can just feel it,” said Mischel.

“Yes!” Bartula said. “The Holy Spirit just came to me.”

It will, no doubt, be an amazing time for American Catholics to celebrate their faith.

WKBW Monsignor Paul Burkard reacts to pope selection.

Monsignor Burkard told me there is a need for a “moral compass."

“We need that moral leadership," Burkard said. "Having a man like this, I think, will be a great beacon for us.”

I also asked about the significance of an American leading Catholics globally.

WKBW Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is now pope.

“And hopefully, this will be kind of a sense of hope for young people in our church,” answered Burkard.

Burkard also commented on the new pope's age.

“We have a younger man now," Burkard said. "I can just see from his performance…that he really seems to be a man of energy, so God bless him. I think he’s a sign of hope for all of us.”

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo also responded to the naming of a new pope. Bishop Michael Fisher issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: