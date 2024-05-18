'It's one of a kind': Banditland shows out as Buffalo Bandits secure Game 1 of finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are now one game away from a back-to-back championship.

The defending champs faced off against the Albany FireWolves Friday night, and though on the road that did not deter Banditland from showing out in the Queen City!

Southern Tier was one of the hubs for Banditland, as the Buffalo Bandits entered game one of the championship against the FireWolves.

"It's one of a kind. It's like the greatest sports community you can have. Every body is all in it together. It's really tight knit, we travel well. Always really competitive as a team, even ever since I was a little kid," Bandits fan Dan Darnley shared.

Dan Darnley and his buddy, Collin Sperrazza recall the defending champs taking home the 2023 NLL Cup, at KeyBank Center last June.

Collin Sperrazza said, "I was there last year. I was there for the 2008 and that's when me and my family started getting season tickets. It's been a great ride ever since."

Molly Pratt-Cassidy is anticipating the same fate, and is looking forward to feeling the arena get electric when the Bandits bring Game 2 to KeyBank Center.

Bandits fan Molly Pratt-Cassidy told Pheben Kassahun, "It is my first year being a season ticket member. That has been super fun to go a lot more consistently this season, through the highs and the lows. Super high highs, so I love that."

To make things interesting, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Showing off Buffalo's culinary skills in the pizza realm, Brown wagered a platter of world-famous Buffalo wings from LaNova Pizzeria.

Sheehan wagered a platter of New York's best cheesecake from cheesecake Machismo and a bottle of ALB Vodka.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has waged a case of Big Ditch Brewery's Hayburner ahead of Buffalo Banidts NLL Championship Series.

No word yet on a counter from Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

Game two in the National Lacrosse League Finals continues in the Queen City Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

