'It's life-saving impact': Buffalo Bills and Sabres host pet adoption event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine the KeyBank Center, but instead of a crowd of just Sabres fans, it's filled with Sabres fans, dogs, guinea pigs and other adorable pets.

That's exactly the kind of cuteness that was happening Saturday afternoon, at an adoption event with 20 local rescues hosted by the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

It was an adorable one stop shop. Potential adopters just needed an ID, a landlord permission slip and money to cover the adoption fee.

"So if we can bring them all in one place and get as many adopted as possible, that makes our job that much better," said Amber Crisman, Fundraising Coordinator for the Sabres.

It's all to raise awareness about local pets. 7 million people want to add pets to their family this year, if just 6% of those adopted from rescues, that could end the current homeless pet crisis.

"It is life saving impact, you can see it. Everyone of these animals that finds a home makes space for another, so it's really saving two every time you adopt," said Tina Chaudhry, Event organizer.