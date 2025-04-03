'It’s just not right': Rally held at U.S.-Canada border against President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Donald Trump held a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden on Wednesday to make a major tariff announcement.

The president imposed "reciprocal tariffs" on an estimated 60 countries. Those reciprocal tariffs go into effect April 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Trump also announced a 10% baseline tariff against all countries’ imports. Those are set to go into effect April 5 at 12:01 a.m.

READ MORE: Trump announces baseline 10% tariff on imports for all US trade partners

Protests erupted on both sides of the Peace Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, where American and Canadian citizens voiced their opposition to the escalating trade war.

While many Canadian goods are seemingly exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, taxes on Canadian goods remain in place, which has drawn criticism from communities in border regions.

An "Elbows Up for Canada" protest on the Shoreline Trail Bridge on Wednesday brought together Americans and Canadians who braved the cold and rain to express their discontent.

“We’re supporting our neighbors across the river,” said Tom Cleary, a lifelong Buffalo resident who frequently vacations in Canada.

Cleary, like many protesters, fears the tariffs will damage long-standing relationships between the two countries.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” he said. “We’re causing tension between people we should be embracing, and it’s just not right.”

Amy Troy and Henry Gartner, both American citizens, echoed those concerns.

“The tariffs that are being imposed are wrong,” Troy said. “They are hurtful to our country, and I don’t want to create a rift between our best friends.”

Gartner criticized the administration’s handling of trade agreements.

“He broke the North American Free Trade Act, so they renegotiated, then he broke it again,” Gartner said. “He’s just demonstrating that you can’t trust him, and as a consequence, America is not trusted.”

The rally happened while President Trump held a news conference where he explained his economic policies. However, protesters remained adamant that Canada should not be subjected to what they see as unnecessary trade restrictions.

“We stand in solidarity with our Canadian neighbors,” said protest organizer Kate Powers. “We stand in strong opposition to these arbitrary, dangerous, reckless tariffs and reject all talk of annexing Canada as the 51st state.”

Powers emphasized that Canada has been a steadfast ally and trading partner to the U.S.

“When the wildfires were going on in California, there were all of these Canadian fire planes who came to help,” she said. “These are folks who show up for us. We normally show up for them, and the president has frightened our dear friends across the border."