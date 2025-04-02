Many Canadian goods seemingly exempt from President Trump’s 'reciprocal tariffs'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Donald Trump held a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden on Wednesday to make a major tariff announcement.

The president imposed "reciprocal tariffs" on the "worst offenders," which the White House estimated to be about 60 countries. Those reciprocal tariffs go into effect April 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Trump also announced a 10% baseline tariff against all countries’ imports. Those are set to go into effect April 5 at 12:01 a.m.

READ MORE: Trump announces baseline 10% tariff on imports for all US trade partners

According to a fact sheet from the White House, Canada was left off the list of countries receiving those "reciprocal tariffs." Seemingly meaning that our neighbors to the north are largely exempt from that announcement.

Tariffs still in place include a 25% tariff on non-compliant CUSMA goods (such as aluminum and steel), a 10% tariff on non-compliant CUSMA energy and potash and a 25% tariff on autos, which is still set to kick in at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Dr. Scott Laing from the University at Buffalo joined Voices on Wednesday evening to discuss the tariffs. You can watch the full conversation in the video player at the top of the page.

Earlier in the day, 7 News reporter Derek Heid traveled across the border to ask Canadian business owners how they feel about this month’s long tariff tug-of-war. You can watch his report below.