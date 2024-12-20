‘It’s incredible’: Buffalo native appearing in The Lion King at Shea’s

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One of the world's most iconic musicals is spending the holidays right here in the Queen City. Disney's The Lion King is on stage now at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Buffalo through January 5.

We found a Buffalo connection to this national show. Gabriel Croom, a Buffalo native, is a dancer covering several roles in The Lion King. he also has a special story in our beloved Buffalo community.

7 News Senior Reporter met with Croom at Shea’s Friday to share his story.

“It’s incredible because I saw my very first show here. I saw Cats here many years ago, and that's how I fell in love with theater,” reflected Croom.

The Lion King story is one of 'triumph and tragedy' and you might say there's a parallel to Croom's story. His triumph; his success in his acting career. His tragedy: his brother, fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jonathan Croom, who died 15 years ago battling a Genesee Street fire in August of 2009.

"What would he say if he saw you on the stage, especially here in Shea’s” Buckley asked. “Ah, he always talked about it because when I moved to New York too, he was always my biggest cheerleader,” replied Croom. “My family is so close. I think that we always talk about him. He’s always a part of our lives, even though he's not here. so, I think, being able to talk about the good times we had with him and the memories we share helps keep them alive.”

The Croom brothers were very close, just 18 months apart, and resembled one another.

"But when we became adults, is when our bond really started to grow again,” Croom remarked.

Croom tells me he always feels his brother's presence.

“I’m really grateful to be here and knowing that his spirit is here,” described Croom.

"It is the circle of life,” declared Angie Heusinger, Croom’s mother. “We still believe both Gabriel and myself, and the rest of the family, that he really hasn't left us. He's really with him every single time he goes on stage."

Croom attended the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts School and got his start acting and dancing on local stages in Buffalo's Theatre District.

He toured with The Lion King for several years but left full-time and now works as a universal swing performer.

Croom's mother, Angie Heusinger tells me acting has always been in her son's blood.

"From the time that he was created, he's had this wild energy. You know how your kids are all different and Gabriel always had this un-bounding energy,” Heusinger recalled.

Croom says his brother was very supportive of his career and did have a chance to see him perform on Broadway. He first headed to New York to jump-start his career and now lives in California.

“But I live in Los Angeles right now, and I’ve been pursuing more film acting career,” Croom noted.

In The Lion King, Croom is a dancer, covering a number of male roles. One is a giraffe, and he had to learn how to walk like one.

“I basically was like a baby deer. I was standing up on just the stilts, so there's stilts for your hands and for your legs, and they just had lift one arm, one leg, the other arm, the other leg, and then you're just kind of doing the counterbalance,” described Croom.

Croom also appears as dancing grass.

“That's one of my favorite scenes, I think, because it's so grounding – the music itself, too is just so it's like a lullaby,” Croom said. “We create a lot of the scenery that happens in the show so, it's like moving, moving scenery throughout. It's really cool.”

There were also language lessons.

“Because a lot of the language is Zulu. A lot of the songs that we're singing, the words we had to make sure we had to say them correctly,” Croom commented.

“I still cry. I’ve seen The Lion King hundreds of times,” Heusinger declared.

"On the journey, just wherever, you know, wherever it takes me, so I’m always excited to perform,” responded Croom.

