'It's heartbreaking': Bishop reacts to the emergency demolition of his church on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An emergency demolition of the Faith Temple Church of the Living God was ordered on Sunday due to safety concerns, leaving the historic structure on Rhode Island Street in ruins.

Fire crews determined the church, which had stood for over a century, was at risk of collapsing after a passerby reported hearing crackling sounds from within.

Bishop McKinley Pompey expressed sorrow over the loss of the church.

"It's heartbreaking to know something that has been in the community for so long is now not here," said Bishop Pompey.

He noted that the extent of the damage was apparent when one of the walls shifted, causing part of the roof to cave in.

One neighbor, Sysavanh Thongiathamy, whose home was evacuated as a precaution, recounted how the church’s chimney fell and damaged his roof before the demolition began. Thongiathamy expressed sadness about the church’s fate.

"I don't know what they're going to do now," he said. "I hope they build another one."

The City of Buffalo noted concerns regarding the structural integrity of the church before the demolition. Bishop Pompey acknowledged ongoing maintenance efforts for the aging building.

“Anything that’s 100 years old always needs work done," Pompey said.

Following the demolition, Bishop Pompey emphasized a commitment to rebuilding.

“Now we want to wait and see what’s going to happen as far as financially, and then we will start raising money again and try to get it back," he said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the church's collapse. The city estimates that the cleanup of the site will take approximately two weeks, including the removal of debris and backfilling the basement.