'It's good for the people': Aldi Thanksgiving prices allow you to feed 10 for less than $50

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Spikes in food prices have been a major headache for so many consumers. There's always that pressure to find a bargain in your weekly grocery shopping and combined that with the upcoming holidays means more pressure.

But grocery chains, like Aldi, are promising to lower prices on “Thanksgiving basket” items that will be priced lower than what you paid five years ago. Aldi said you will be able to feed 10 people for $47.

WKBW Aldi sign inside store.

I went out to grocery stores on Thursday to bring you the voices of shoppers.

I headed into the Aldi on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda with my photographer Mel Hidy to check out the items.

Aldi said Thanksgiving items include a Butterball turkey, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, and stuffing, along with a number of other items for that feast – with a cost of roughly $4.07 per person.

WKBW Marge, Tonawanda resident.

"How does that make you feel as a consumer?” I asked.

“Sounds like a good deal – yes,” replied Marge, Tonawanda resident.

WKBW Nick, Tonawanda resident.

"It's good for the people, their saving – you know, they really, really are,” answered Nick, Tonawanda resident.

"Come on? That's fantastic. I’ll be back,” declared Josie DiVincenzo, Tonawanda resident.

WKBW Josie DiVincenzo, Tonawanda resident.

“I think it's a good thing and I think a lot of families can benefit from that type of marketing,” remarked John Genesky, Kenmore resident.

WKBW John Genesky, Kenmore resident.

Although Thanksgiving is still six weeks away, stores are already stocking up on holiday essentials and the Aldi prices have already been cut for your Thanksgiving buying.

“I don't know why they're doing it. I’m glad they are, but it's good and it helps around the holidays to feel like you can enjoy yourself without really feeling like you spent too much. You don't regret that. You want to enjoy,” commented DiVincenzo.

WKBW Shopping in Aldi's.

Shoppers told me they are tired of higher food prices.

"I don't look at the prices, because I need the food. Either look at them and starve or buy it,” Nick reflected.

WKBW Sweet potatoes price.

"But I know their expenses are now higher too, so I understand the prices going up,” Marge said.

WKBW Turkeys inside Aldi.

Aldi noted that 25 percent of U.S. households now shop at their stores for savings.

Prices for things like stuffing mix are as low as 75 cents and a bag of sweet potatoes for $2.99.

WKBW Box of stuffing mix.

And don’t forget about the pumpkin pie, the filling the pie shell, and the topping also at bargain prices. Pumpkin pie filling is $1.15 a can.