'It's gone' Eastside family asks for help after Tuesday fire

BUFFALO, NY — The Shaw family was one of seven who had their home affected by an early morning fire on Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the damage is estimated in total at $550,000 including $200,000 in damage to the Shaw's carriage home and $160,000 in damage to another residence.

"I heard the word fire and my daughter and I both jumped up as well and we went out and saw our neighbors garage on fire," said Tim Shaw.

Shaw told 7 News the family had hoped for their two daughters to move in after they graduate college, now the home lays in a pile of ash and rumble.

Now the Shaw's are without electricity and a warm place to stay, but Shaw says he is looking forward to spending a lot of quality time with his kids.

"Even though its not the best circumstances. We are spending a lot of close time together with being stuck at hotels and neighbors houses and things like that," said Shaw.

The neighborhood is coming together to help the Shaws as they try to find the thousands of dollars needed to turn their electricity back on.

If you can help the Shaw's you can donate here.

