Wind driven fire impacts 7 buildings in Buffalo

Wind causes a fire in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood to spread. Seven houses were affected. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Dec 12, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High overnight winds caused a three-alarm fire in Buffalo near Urban Street and Fougeron Street.
Fire crews tell us they got there when three homes were engulfed,
but it spread to 7 total homes and the wind pushed the embers to another block, impacting a home as far as 10 houses down.
Buffalo Fire says two fire fighters suffered minor injuries but nobody else was hurt in the fire.

