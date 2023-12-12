Wind driven fire impacts 7 buildings in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High overnight winds caused a three-alarm fire in Buffalo near Urban Street and Fougeron Street.

Fire crews tell us they got there when three homes were engulfed,

but it spread to 7 total homes and the wind pushed the embers to another block, impacting a home as far as 10 houses down.

Buffalo Fire says two fire fighters suffered minor injuries but nobody else was hurt in the fire.