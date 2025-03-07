'It's getting better': Expert says job market is picking back up in WNY, 6,000+ more jobs available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If 2021 was the peak time to get a job in Western New York, 2024 was probably close to rock bottom. But what about 2025?

"It is getting better," said Shannon Callahan, Regional Business Development Manager at Acara Solutions. "If you were discouraged in your job search last year, it might be a great time to pick it back up."

Here's a look at the numbers. An estimate of job opportunities in WNY:



2021: 30,000 jobs

2024: 8,000 jobs

2025: 14,000 jobs

"51% have their eye on a new job this year, this is the highest it's been since 2015, so the top talent is looking," said Callahan.

But the priorities for job applicants have changed. Pay was the number one consideration, but it's now work-life balance.

"This is so interesting because this is now number one for the third consecutive year," said Callahan.

One in five employees think their company cares about them.

Taylor Epps Job search



What to do if you're looking for a job

Rely on the people you know.

"I think it's really important that your network knows that you're looking," said Callahan.

And wait on the big career move, it'll be tougher to change industries.

"If you are reviewing the job boards most likely you're gonna get a job that looks similar or a step up from the role you're currently [in]," said Callahan."

What to do if you're hiring

Really take work-life balance into consideration.

"With that being what is needed and what is wanted, talk about that in an interview, add that to your job description," said Callahan.

She says to think about adding scheduling flexibility, remote options and information about office culture as well.