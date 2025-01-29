Western New Yorkers celebrate and learn the traditions behind the Lunar New Year

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Wednesday, January 29 marked the celebration of the Lunar New Year, a significant holiday for many Asian communities.

This day is not just a cultural event, but also a special holiday for students in New York State, as they get a day off from school in honor of the occasion.

New York City has the largest Asian population in the United States. In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that made New York the first state to close schools in observance of the Lunar New Year.

WKBW Lunar New Year learning inside Explore & More.

"This change happened to make it a school holiday as a result of a lot of encouragement from Asian Americans, who wanted to see their culture appreciated in New York," explained Kristin Stapleton, a professor and chair of the History Department at the University at Buffalo.

WKBW Kristin Stapleton, a professor and chair of the History Department at the University at Buffalo.

“For the Asian population, the Lunar New Year is like Christmas or Jewish holidays," Stapleton said. "It's a time for family gatherings and celebrations. Having a day off from school allows for greater respect for those traditions.”

At Explore & More Children's Museum in Downtown Buffalo, kids like Carter were not just enjoying the day off—they were also learning about the traditions behind the Lunar New Year.

WKBW Children with their aunt making paper snakes.

Carter was learning about the symbols related to the holiday, with his aunt and sister, Marie.

The museum offered a variety of activities, including making paper snakes, as this year marks the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

WKBW Children could learn Chinese choreography at Explore & More.

“It’s exciting for them to learn about different cultures and spread awareness about diversity,” Carter and Marie's aunt Kailey Elhaddad said.

For young learners like Joanne Swan, a first grader from Maryvale Primary, these activities provided both fun and educational experiences.

Swan, who was working on her own paper snake, explained, “I made a snake for the Lunar New Year.”

WKBW Joanne Swan, a first grader from Maryvale Primary, with her grandma Rosanne Baker.

Rosanne Baker, Swan’s grandmother, shared her thoughts on the importance of such events: “It’s a good idea. Kids and parents can interact here and learn about the Lunar New Year together.”

WKBW Last year's Lunar Parade in New York City.

When the governor signed the bill into law, she said that it's not just a day off from school, but a chance for children to learn about other cultures and traditions.

Other activities at Explore & More included learning Chinese Calligraphy and cardboard cutout supplies so children could "create the Great Wall of China."

WKBW Kristin Stapleton, a professor and chair of the History Department at the University at Buffalo, showed off snake earnings to celebrate.

Stapleton, with a smile, shared a lighthearted moment: "I was glad to have a chance to talk to you because last night...I had dinner at the West Side Bazaar with some friends and I bought some dangly snake earrings...to celebrate the Year of the Snake," she laughed.

WKBW Children created paper snakes for the Lunar New Year.

As for the children we spoke with, it was a colorful, culture-filled diverse day of play in the Queen City.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.