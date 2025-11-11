'It's disturbing': Buffalo's Chippewa District pushes for safety changes after teen shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community leaders in Buffalo's Chippewa entertainment district are proposing several safety measures following a deadly shooting that killed one 19-year-old and injured another on Halloween weekend.

The Chippewa Alliance has outlined a multi-part plan to address violence in the area, including implementing a curfew for people under 21, closing streets to vehicle traffic, and hiring private security to patrol the district on weekend nights.

"It's not something that we're dealing with on the weekly downtown, but we just want to make sure it doesn't happen again, right? So we know the public wants to have that reassurance," said Chris Ring, president of the Chippewa Alliance.

The shooting earlier this month has intensified discussions about safety in the popular entertainment district. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Proposed safety measures

The alliance is proposing a curfew around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. for people younger than 21, which Ring said is a fair compromise to address ongoing issues.

"We have a lot of open container issues of, again, patrons that are under 21 that cannot get inside the bars, so we feel as though people are not actively promoting to an under 21 clientele to come downtown, then maybe those people will not be coming downtown," Ring said.

The group also wants to hire private security to patrol the area late on Fridays and Saturdays to serve as "eyes and ears" for the district.

Another proposal involves closing Chippewa Street to vehicular traffic to reduce congestion, building on efforts that began over the summer. The city is working with Uber and Lyft to establish designated pickup spots on Delaware and Franklin streets.

"Part of that issue was like just the Ubers and ride sharing, people stopping and just congesting up the traffic, so the city's working with both Uber and Lyft to have designated pickup spots on Delaware and Franklin," Ring said.

The alliance also wants to ensure parking lots are secure during evening hours.

Community voices

Michael Blasdell, who lives and works in the Chippewa District at Tap House, witnessed the aftermath of the Halloween weekend shooting firsthand.

"I was actually upstairs in my residency. In bed and then I woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning when the fire trucks sound was going on," Blasdell said.

With 29 years of experience in the service industry, Blasdell said Halloween weekend was the worst violence he has seen in the district.

"I've worked at Marcella's, I've worked at bars on Allen. I've worked a lot of places. Never once has it been such a violent uptick than when certain businesses have entered the Chippewa Street," Blasdell said.

While Blasdell supports the 21-and-older rule, he believes it's only part of the solution.

"Police presence is great. It's just the fact that I think the business owners on the strip need to really crack down on what clientele they are actually aiming for to bring into their establishment," Blasdell said.

Dave Metz, a property owner in the Chippewa District and a member of the alliance board, emphasizes the need for collaboration among businesses.

"It's disturbing when you see violence in the area," Metz said.

"We want to bring the entertainment district together. We're concerned about security, making it safe, making it friendly. We want to build a good rapport with the restaurants, the bars, the businesses in this district," Metz said.

The Chippewa Alliance serves as a liaison between city officials, residents and downtown stakeholders as they work to address safety concerns in the entertainment district.

The board plans to take Monday night's feedback to city officials at its follow-up meeting on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.