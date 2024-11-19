'It's disheartening': Verilife is now the only medical cannabis dispensary in Erie Co.

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — After the Botanist in downtown Buffalo closed Saturday, Verilife Amherst is the only medical dispensary open in Erie County.

"The world of cannabis is very uncertain right now, and what I think the medical dispensaries offered as safety and security," said Adam Stumpf, General Manager of Verilife Amherst.

Verilife is one of only 24 medical marijuana shops in the state.

"When a store closes, we are tasked with finding a replacement for products that have come to work for one patient," said Stumpf.

Currently, there are 234 adult-use recreational marijuana shops in the state, dominating the industry.

But what is the difference between adult-use and medical marijuana dispensaries?

You must be 21 years old for adult-use shops to enter and buy products. For medical shops, you must have a medical marijuana card to enter.

Medical shops also have licensed pharmacists who can give patients the correct dosage and type of medicine. Adult-use shops do not have that.

You will often pay more for the product at adult-use shops due to the 13% tax on cannabis, while medical cannabis is taxed at 7%.

Stumpf says the state of the cannabis industry can be concerning for some, especially those on the medical marijuana side.

"It is very disheartening to see the downfall of so many medical cannabis stores, especially juxtaposed to the successes that so many recreational stores are having right now," said Stumpf.

Last week, when 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson reached out to the Office of Cannabis Management but was told a day later that the public relations specialists were out of town.

She contacted the OCM again on Monday to ask questions about what patients should do or whether they should be concerned, but she has not heard back.

Stumpf wants his current and new patients to know that Verilife is open.

"We are not going away. We look forward to all of the challenges 2025 has to offer us because we're going to be here for our patients no matter what," said Stumpf.

Verilife is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 25 Northpointe Pkwy, Amherst, NY 14228.