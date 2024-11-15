'Blatant patient abandonment' Botanist Buffalo set to close on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Botanist Medical Marijuana Shop will close on Saturdays; employees tell 7 News the sudden closure is disrespectful to their patients and marks a grim future for the medicinal cannabis industry.

"We need to fight for this; it's people's lives we are talking about," said Carlotta Marrs, a dispensary associate at the Seneca Street shop for over 8 months.

Marrs says the employees were informed the shop was closing on Wednesday and that it's a grim look at the future of medical cannabis in New York State.

"It's just blatant patient abandonment. We are taking away their medical provider and their safe medicine with no alternatives whatsoever," said Tomas Waz, a dispensary associate.

The Botanist is one of two stores in Erie County; the other is in Amherst.

Waz and Marrs say their patients must travel more than 30 minutes to get to the other location.

"If another doctor were to abandon his patients, that would be a huge problem and something to look into," said Waz.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed by the Cannabis Farmers Alliance against the Office of Cannabis Management, alleging the office made a devastating impact since the rollout of recreational licenses and 'created a wild west situation.'

With more than 230 recreational shops open across the state and only one medicinal shop in Erie County, Waz is concerned OCM does not give credence to medical cannabis.

"It's pretty clear that OCM doesn't want medical to survive at this point," said Waz.

7 News contacted the Office of Cannabis Management but did not hear back.