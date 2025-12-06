'It's Christmas in a cup': Western New Yorkers embrace winter with beloved Tom and Jerry cocktail tradition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With colder weather settling over Western New York, residents are diving headfirst into cherished winter traditions, including sipping the classic cold-weather drink known as the Tom and Jerry.

The warm seasonal cocktail originated in London in the 1800s and over the years has grown into a celebrated Buffalo tradition.

The Place on Lexington Avenue in Buffalo has been serving up Tom and Jerry cocktails for more than 80 years.

"The tradition of Tom and Jerry here at The Place is the generations that have come here to celebrate Christmas with our Tom and Jerry drink," said Jay McCarthy, owner of The Place.

The drink consists of a spiced egg meringue batter with brandy and rum, then topped with hot water and nutmeg.

"It's Christmas in a cup," said Konner Flynn, bartender at The Place.

The Place offers Tom and Jerry in a specialized mug whose design changes every year. The mugs have become collectors' items for customers.

WATCH: Western New Yorkers embrace winter with beloved Tom and Jerry cocktail tradition

Western New Yorkers embrace winter with beloved Tom and Jerry cocktail tradition

"We've done a special design each year on the mug. During the holiday season, we go through thousands. We buy thousands of mugs because with each purchase, the mug comes with the drinks," McCarthy said.

The Tom and Jerry cocktail has become so popular that Visit Buffalo has created a Tom and Jerry Trail, describing the drink as a warm, boozy holiday delight. The trail features a list of more than 15 local taverns that serve up the cozy concoction.

One of the stops on the trail is Schwabl's in West Seneca, where a Tom and Jerry pairs very well with the restaurant's famous beef on weck.

"I think it brings people together," said Amanda Miller, general manager and chef at Schwabl's. "They come for the holidays. It's a special drink that their families have had it for years. It's more of a traditional thing that everyone loves to enjoy this time of year."

Miller said her Tom and Jerry is extra special because she's the only one who makes them at the restaurant and knows how to make the batter.

"I think it's just the love I put into it," Miller said.