'It's been a long time coming': Buffalo pursues eminent domain in Cobblestone District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The city of Buffalo filed a petition with the state Monday to acquire several historic properties in the Cobblestone District through eminent domain, citing years of neglect and a prolonged legal dispute over their future.

The properties 110 through 118 South Park Avenue were the sites of a major fire in the June 2024 that caused more than $1 million in damage. Since then, the city and the property owner, Darryl Carr, have been in a legal battle over what should become of the buildings. Carr is looking to demolish what remains of them.

Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski has said the buildings and complaints against the developer have been in and out of housing court for well over 15 years.

Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp addressed the city's move Monday.

"Councilman Nowakowski has been championing this for a long time and our law department, corporation counsel, and Deputy Mayor Baines have been on top of it and they took action today. So it's been a long time coming, but we're trying to show that we're delivering results for folks, and here we go," Swanekamp said.

Deputy Mayor Thomas Baines also released a statement on the action.

"This administration is going to be aggressive, strategic, and deliberate in addressing properties that have been neglected, mismanaged or stalled for too long, and we will use every tool available to us," Baines said.

I spoke with Carr by phone Monday, but he said he needed to consult with his lawyer before making a comment.