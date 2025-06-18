One year after the Cobblestone District fire: What’s next for Buffalo’s oldest buildings?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One year ago, flames ripped through two of the oldest buildings in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District, and smoke from the fire could be seen across the city skyline.

Below you can watch a drone video from the scene as well as the aftermath Drone video of fire at a property in Buffalo's Cobblestone District

Today, the site remains closed to the public, but the effort to preserve and redevelop the buildings is still very much alive.

“Our whole team was out there until probably three, four in the morning, dealing with it,” said Cathy Amdur, Buffalo’s Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services. “Buffalo Fire did an extraordinary job.”

WKBW Cobblestone building fire scene.

The buildings — 110 South Park Avenue, built in 1852, and 118 South Park Avenue, built in 1869 — are among the oldest still standing in Buffalo.

“We did not want to have to demolish something we were in eminent domain proceedings with,” Amdur said. “It’s an architectural treasure — something we really want to save for the community.”

The city has been locked in a legal dispute with property owner Darryl Carr for over a decade, citing neglect of the buildings. The fight began in 2023 when Buffalo initiated eminent domain proceedings to acquire ownership.

“We cannot allow another one of the city's architectural gems to be lost due to neglect,” said Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon earlier this year.

Carr, however, has vowed to continue the legal fight.

WKBW Cobblestone building owner Darryl Carr.

“This isn't the end, we're not even halfway through,” Carr said in February. “I have 25 years of my life into this — why would I give up now?”

For now, the city is monitoring the condition of the buildings and maintaining a 14-foot safety perimeter on South Park Avenue and Illinois Street.

City inspectors are visiting the site multiple times a week. Amdur said the structure is holding up well.

WKBW Fire at Cobblestone buildings on South Park June 18th.

“It will be an open and fair bid process,” Amdur said. “We want a developer who can bring back the vibrancy of the area and honor the historic nature of the structure.”

In a statement to 7 News, Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said he remains hopeful:

“I remain confident that 110–118 South Park will one day be adaptively reused and contribute to the vitality of the Cobblestone District and the City of Buffalo.”For now, the future of the buildings depends on the outcome of ongoing court proceedings. Until then, the city says it’s focused on preservation and safety — and ensuring the story of these historic structures doesn't end in rubble."

