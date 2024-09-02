'It's beautiful': Canalside in Buffalo celebrates its 'Sweet 16' with a day of family-friendly fun

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — It was a day of celebration on the Buffalo Waterfront as Canalside celebrated its 16th birthday with a day of family-friendly activities.

Mike Dirienzo and his family were among the masses enjoying the Labor Day holiday at Canalside and said the popular community gathering place has come a long way over the last 16 years.

"I think it really revitalized the area," said Mike Dirienzo, "It's beautiful. You can come down here and enjoy the water, get some food, and take in the scenery. I think it's awesome and we love being a part of it."

"I love the carousel, the sandbox, and the view," said 10-year-old Brielle Dirienzo, "It's really fun."

Nancy and Micheal Crowley of Hamburg also decided the holiday was a perfect time to visit one of Buffalo's biggest attractions.

"I love it down here," said Nancy Crowley. "It's so calming. I love to see all the people, and it's just such a big change from what it was when it was growing up and there was nothing going on here. It's great to see all it's become."

I also caught up with Tim Tielman, an urban design consultant and the former Executive Director of The Campaign for Greater Buffalo.

"Every happy smiling face that I see here is a plus for me," said Tielman.

Tielman worked for years to protect the historic significance of the Erie Canal at the site where Canalside now stands.

Remember Bass Pro? That didn't happen thanks to people like Tielman.

"It was a years-long effort that involved many people, public rallies, and it came down to a Federal lawsuit which we won, and that resulted in the reimaging the space, not excavating it, rebuilding the Central Wharf, rebuilding the historic street network, revealing some of the foundations. You know we are not all there yet," said Tielman.

Tielman said he's happy with what Canalside has become but believes more can be done to further activate the space by creating Summer and Winter "villages" that would draw vendors and crowds throughout the year.

He also believes Canalside needs a row of reconstructed historic buildings, including one that pays homage to Buffalo's role in the Underground Railroad.

"Other cities, I think in Detroit maybe, has an Underground Railroad museum. We should have that. We have an authentic documented site, that is a rarity in the United States. That has to happen," said Tielman.

"Before we had the lawsuit it had been 125 years since the public could walk on the Buffalo River at this point, and today it is the most popular place on the Buffalo Waterfront. We have to leverage that, people are already coming, let's get more people down here," said Tielman.