BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A major transformation is taking place in Buffalo's First Ward, an abandoned public housing eyesore has now been replaced with hundreds of newly constructed affordable apartments.

Governor Kathy Hochul was on hand as the new Perry Homes complex welcomed its first tenant.

WATCH: 'It's amazing in there': First tenant welcomed at the new Perry Homes in Buffalo’s First Ward

'It's amazing in there': First tenant welcomed at the new Perry Homes in Buffalo’s First Ward

“Welcome home! Welcome home,” Gov. Hochul said as she handed over the keys to Shavira Pittman's new home.

One year ago, Hochul delivered $225 million in state funding, allowing the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to demolish 27 vacant buildings and construct 405 new units.

WKBW

“So, we swept away those buildings – that eyesore, that blight — the reminder of days past,” the governor said.

The new housing gives tenants, like Pittman, a fresh start.

WKBW New housing.

“Look at the before and after pictures of what was here before, and it's extraordinary," Hochul said. "It's transformational and it's life changing for little babies like this, who's going to have a beautiful home, a safe home to grow up in.”

WKBW Shavira Pittman checks out her new kitchen and refrigerator.

"This is awesome,” Pittman said.

Pittman told me that for her three daughters and baby boy, it's very exciting to be the first to return.

“This is a great start, it’s very refreshing and we're excited,” Pittman explained.

WKBW Shavira Pittman and her family.

Pittman said it means a lot that the housing authority, city, and state made this transformation happen.

“New developments are very nice for people who have been in the community somewhere to start over,” replied Pittman.

State Assemblyman Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes praised the governor and the housing authority for their work.

WKBW State Assemblyman Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes appeared with the governor.

“It was always a big issue that we need more affordable housing, but you zeroed in on that," said Peoples-Stokes.

“It's amazing in there," Pitman said. "I think it's beautiful. I'm so excited and I'd like to say thank you.”

WKBW New Perry housing backyard area.

Residents will also be able to enjoy this new green space that includes tree groves, rain gardens, and four playgrounds – all to enhance the quality of life.