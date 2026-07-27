BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo institution is getting a second chance. Famous Doughnuts, a Main Street bakery that closed last fall after more than 80 years in business, is set to reopen under new ownership, with the new owners pledging to preserve the recipes and traditions that made it a local favorite for generations.

The bakery was founded in 1948 by the family of longtime owner Richard Roehm, who said the business has always been built on quality products and loyal customers.

"My dad had it before me. He started it in 1948," Roehm said.

The bakery's November 2025 closure left many longtime customers wondering whether the iconic doughnut shop was gone for good. Instead, Roehm said the reopening marks a new chapter.

"It's not goodbye. It's a new beginning," Roehm said, adding that he plans to remain involved during the transition to ensure the bakery's signature recipes remain unchanged.

WATCH: 'It's all staying the same': Famous Doughnuts returns under new ownership

'It's all staying the same': Famous Doughnuts returns under new ownership

"You make a good doughnut, and you have good customers, and that's what we plan on doing," Roehm said. "That's what my dad taught me. Nothing is going to change as far as the recipe goes. Everybody knows Famous Doughnuts the way it was, and it will continue being that way."

The bakery's new owners, Sid Sadat and Matt Ram, said they purchased the business because they wanted to preserve a Buffalo landmark they had enjoyed as customers.

"Our whole idea is to basically keep everything original," Sadat said. "We're picking up right where he left off. We bought it to continue it because we've been customers in the past."

The pair said they have no plans to change what made Famous Doughnuts successful.

"Don't fix something that's not broken," Ram said. "We want to keep it the same. Famous Doughnuts is a staple in Buffalo. If you're from here, you know this is the spot you should be going to."

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Roehm said he is personally teaching the new owners everything they need to know before stepping away.

"I am teaching them all they need to know along the way," he said. "They aren't going to know another way, so it will be the same doughnuts. I guarantee you."

Famous Doughnuts is expected to reopen next month.

